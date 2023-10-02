NASA postpones probe to explore metal-rich asteroid to Oct 12

NASA has postponed its Psyche mission, aimed at exploring a metal-rich asteroid of the same name, orbiting the Sun between Mars and Jupiter, to October 12, the US space agency said.

It was previously scheduled to launch atop a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida on October 5.

“The change allows the NASA team to complete verifications of the parameters used to control the Psyche spacecraft’s nitrogen cold gas thrusters,” the agency said in a statement.

“These thrusters are used to point the vehicle in support of science, power, thermal and other demands, such as spacecraft orientation and momentum management,” it added.

The parameters were recently adjusted in response to updated, warmer temperature predictions for these thrusters.