NASA seals 4 volunteers on isolated Mars-like habitat for a year

NASA has sealed four participants to embark on the agency’s first one-year analogue mission in a habitat to simulate living on Mars.

CHAPEA, or Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog, is a ground-based mission at the agency's Johnson Space Center in Houston.

The mission is the first of three planned one-year Mars surface simulations, during which crew members will live and work in a 3D-printed, 1,700-square-foot habitat called Mars Dune Alpha for an year.

The four-member crew include biologist Kelly Haston, Ross Brockwell, who is a structural engineer, Nathan Jones, a physician, and Anca Selariu, a Navy microbiologist.