NASA unveils first images from James Webb Space Telescope

Each dot within the mosaic is labeled by the corresponding primary mirror segment that captured it.



What looks like a simple image of blurry starlight now becomes the foundation to align and focus the telescope in order for Webb to deliver unprecedented views of the universe this summer.



Over the next month or so, the team will gradually adjust the mirror segments until the 18 images become a single star, said NASA.



"The entire Webb team is ecstatic at how well the first steps of taking images and aligning the telescope are proceeding. We were so happy to see that light makes its way into NIRCam," said Marcia Rieke, principal investigator for the NIRCam instrument and regents professor of astronomy, University of Arizona.



During the image capturing process that began February 2, Webb was repointed to 156 different positions around the predicted location of the star and generated 1,560 images using NIRCam's 10 detectors, amounting to 54 gigabytes of raw data.