NASA's Ingenuity helicopter captures Martian sunset

Ingenuity helicopter landed with NASA's Perseverance rover on the floor of Jezero Crater on February 18, 2021. It became the first rotorcraft ever to make powered flight beyond Earth.



Weighing just 1.8 kilograms, it has proved that aerial exploration is possible on Mars despite the planet's thin atmosphere.



It was originally tasked with only a few test flights to prove its pioneering technology, but it has exceeded NASA's expectations.



Ingenuity has now flown a total of 46 times, with an accumulated distance of 10.1 km, Space.com reported. Flights 45 and 46 occurred just three days apart, on February 22 and 25.