NASA's James Webb reveals new insights about iconic Supernova

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has captured new insights from the most renowned supernovae called SN 1987A that is located 168,000 light-years away.

SN 1987A has been a target of intense observations at wavelengths ranging from gamma rays to radio for nearly 40 years, since its discovery in February of 1987.

New observations by Webb’s NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera) provide a crucial clue to our understanding of how a supernova develops over time to shape its remnant, NASA said in a statement.

Webb captured a detailed image of Supernova 1987A. At the centre, material ejected from the supernova forms a keyhole shape.