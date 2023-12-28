NASA’s Juno to make closest ever flyby of Jupiter’s moon Io

NASA’s Juno spacecraft is set to make the closest flyby of Jupiter’s moon Io that any spacecraft has made in over 20 years.

Juno will pass within roughly 1,500 kilometres from the surface of Io -- the most volcanic world in our solar system -- on Saturday, 30 December.

“By combining data from this flyby with our previous observations, the Juno science team is studying how Io’s volcanoes vary,” said Juno’s principal investigator Scott Bolton of the Southwest Research Institute in Texas, US.

“We are looking for how often they erupt, how bright and hot they are, how the shape of the lava flow changes, and how Io’s activity is connected to the flow of charged particles in Jupiter’s magnetosphere,” Bolton added.

Launched in August 2011, the spacecraft arrived at Jupiter in July 2016. The orbiter has so far performed 56 flybys of Jupiter and documented close encounters with three of the gas giant’s four largest moons.

A second ultra-close flyby of Io is scheduled for February 3, 2024, in which Juno will again come within about 1,500 kilometres of the surface.

The spacecraft has been monitoring Io’s volcanic activity from distances ranging from about 11,000 kilometres to over 100,000 kilometres, and has provided the first views of the moon’s north and south poles. The spacecraft has also performed close flybys of Jupiter’s icy moons Ganymede and Europa.