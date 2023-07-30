NASA's Voyager 2 probe experiences communications pause

NASA's spacecraft Voyager 2 is experiencing an unplanned 'communications pause' and is currently unable to receive commands or transmit data back to Earth.

Voyager 2 was one of two probes launched in the 1970s to explore planets in the outer solar system.

Voyager 1, which is almost 15 billion miles (24 billion kilometres) from Earth, continues to operate normally, NASA said in a statement.

"A series of planned commands sent to NASA's Voyager 2 spacecraft inadvertently caused the antenna to point 2 degrees away from Earth. As a result, Voyager 2 is currently unable to receive commands or transmit data back to Earth," the US space agency informed.