Netflix adds 6 million subscribers after password crackdown

Netflix reported its biggest surge in paying viewers — nearly 6 million — since the early days of the pandemic, as its strategy to crackdown on password sharing pays off.

The media streaming platform added 5.9 million subscribers in the second quarter and now has over 238 million paying patrons, it said in an earnings release on Wednesday.

The company has been working to eliminate the practice of shared passwords between viewers since May, in an attempt to improve its profitability. It had earlier said that more than 100 million households were sharing Netflix accounts.

"Let's face it, the crackdown on passwords is working," Navellier and Associates chief investment officer Louis Navellier said about Netflix's updated figures. "I was ecstatic with the results; I think they hit the ball out of the park with subscriber growth."

First tested in limited countries including the US and Germany, Netflix said it plans to expand this strategy to other markets worldwide.