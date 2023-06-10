Netflix gains 100K new subscribers in 2 days as it curbs password sharing

Netflix also witnessed an increased number of cancellations after its crackdown on password sharing.



However, the ratio of sign-ups to cancels since May 23 is up 25.6 per cent compared to the previous 60-day period, the report noted.



Netflix last month started cracking down on password sharing and each extra member who can use the service outside your household will need to pay $7.99 extra each month.



The streaming giant announced its crackdown on password sharing beginning in the US.



The company said that a Netflix account is for use by one household.