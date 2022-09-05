New smartphone app may accurately detect COVID-19 in people's voices

"Such tests can be provided at no cost and are simple to interpret. Moreover, they enable remote, virtual testing and have a turnaround time of less than a minute," Aljwabi said.



The new test could be used, for example, at the entry points for large gatherings, enabling rapid screening of the population, the researchers said.



COVID-19 infection usually affects the upper respiratory track and vocal cords, leading to changes in a person's voice.



Aljbawi and her supervisors used data from the University of Cambridge's crowd-sourcing COVID-19 Sounds App that contains 893 audio samples from 4,352 healthy and non-healthy participants, 308 of whom had tested positive for COVID-19.



The app is installed on the user's phone. The participants report some basic information about demographics, medical history and smoking status, and then are asked to record some respiratory sounds.



These include coughing three times, breathing deeply through their mouth three to five times, and reading a short sentence on the screen three times.



The researchers used a voice analysis technique called Mel-spectrogram analysis, which identifies different voice features such as loudness, power and variation over time.



"In this way we can decompose the many properties of the participants' voices, said Aljbawi.



"In order to distinguish the voice of COVID-19 patients from those who did not have the disease, we built different artificial intelligence models and evaluated which one worked best at classifying the COVID-19 cases," she added.



They found that one model called Long-Short Term Memory (LSTM) out-performed the other models. LSTM is based on neural networks, which mimic the way the human brain operates and recognises the underlying relationships in data.