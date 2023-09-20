New therapy offers hope for preventing bone loss in space

Researchers have developed a therapy that showed promise to mitigate extreme bone loss from long-duration space travel as well as musculoskeletal degeneration on Earth.

Microgravity induces bone loss at a rate 12-times greater than on Earth. Astronauts in low Earth orbit may experience bone loss up to one per cent every month, endangering their skeletal health and increasing the risk of fractures during long-duration spaceflight and later in life.

Researchers at the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) investigated whether systemic delivery of NELL-like molecule-1 (NELL-1) can reduce microgravity-induced bone loss.

NELL-1 is a protein that is crucial for bone development and bone density maintenance.