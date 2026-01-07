Nvidia CEO calls robots ‘AI immigrants’, says automation can ease global labour shortage

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang on Tuesday described robots as “AI immigrants”, arguing that automation can help solve a growing global labour shortage that is hurting manufacturing and other industries, while also creating new jobs rather than eliminating them.

Addressing concerns about machines replacing human workers, Huang struck an optimistic note during a 90-minute interaction with journalists and analysts on the sidelines of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

“Having robots will create jobs,” Huang said. “We need more AI immigrants to help us on manufacturing floors and do work that maybe we’ve decided not to do anymore.”

Huang was speaking to around 200 journalists and analysts at a hotel near the CES venue, where robots and artificial intelligence once again feature prominently among the technologies being showcased.

Labour shortage, not job loss

Huang said demographic trends, including ageing populations and declining birth rates, have created a workforce gap that runs into “tens of millions” globally.

According to him, a coming “robotics revolution” could offset labour losses, boost productivity and support economic growth rather than threaten employment.

“When the economy grows, we hire more people,” he said, dismissing fears that automation would inevitably lead to mass job losses.

His remarks echoed views expressed by other technology leaders, including Elon Musk of Tesla and SpaceX, who have frequently pointed to population decline and workforce ageing as reasons to accelerate automation.