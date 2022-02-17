OnePlus rides high with its new OnePlus 9RT 5G; here's all you need to know about it

The 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED (2400x1800) display goes a 120Hz refresh rate. It’s is punchy, got vibrant colours, and is really nice for full HD videos playback or viewing images. The default colour profile gives sort of balanced output a little on the cooler side that some of the other recent OnePlus smartphones. With auto brightness (better have it switched off), the brightness doesn’t quite go as high as you would need it to be and would have to adjust it up yourself. The in-screen fingerprint scanner has been shifted slightly nearer to the bottom, which a lot of folks might prefer. The fingerprint reader is decent and is very much like the previous OnePlus devices – more hits than misses but it could get better in terms of missing the right fingerprint and unlocking a little quicker at times.

The device features a 50MP (f/1.8) primary camera, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. The primary camera takes detailed and sharp shots in daylight shots, even in dark scenes, does a decent job, better than the 8 series (but maybe not the 9 Pro), in handling subjects. OIS seems to make a difference there. The 16MP camera, too, is an upgrade over previous 8MP ones – with clearer shots, less noise, though you do lose out on details from it when zooming in. There’s also a 108MP mode on it that actually does a decent job artificially sharpening your shots (taking a little longer to capture) but only worth trying in well-lit scenes.

The device is powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset (2.84 Kryo octa core processor, Adreno 650 GPU, Snapdragon X55 5G modem) along with 12 GB of RAM (base model has 8 GB RAM) plus 256GB of storage (base model has 128GB). It runs on Android 11 with OxygenOS 11.3 on top (December 2021 security patch). The phone’s performance in general is top notch. Apps and even graphic intensive games are handled without much trouble; you can switch between apps, scroll inside your apps and play games (both places where the 120Hz refresh rate shines) without seeing any noticeable hiccups. The one bug that I encountered was delayed notifications for a few apps like but that seemed to have been resolved with the last OS update (was an issue on the OnePlus 9 Pro for some, too). OxygenOS 11 is a little bit of a combination between previous OxygenOs iterations and ColorOS, still very much tilted towards the former. Ideally, the device should have launched with Android 12 onboard, but what makes it worse is that there’s still no official word regarding the expected date for it to arrive.