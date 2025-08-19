OpenAI launches ChatGPT Go in India at Rs 399 per month

US tech giant OpenAI on Tuesday, 19 August, announced the launch of ChatGPT Go, a new subscription plan aimed at Indian users.

ChatGPT Go is available for Rs 399 per month, including GST, payable through UPI. The new plan aims to make advanced AI tools more accessible and affordable for users in India, a company release said. All features in ChatGPT Go are powered by GPT-5, where users can use Indian languages.

ChatGPT Go offers ten times higher message limits with GPT-5 compared to the free plan. It offers ten times more image generations daily. Users can upload 10 times more files or images daily. Further, it features a two-times longer memory for personalised responses, the release said.

The new option is available alongside existing subscription tiers, including ChatGPT Plus at Rs 1,999 per month, which provides priority access, faster performance, and higher usage limits for power users.