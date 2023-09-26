OpenAI elevates ChatGPT with new voice and image capabilities

Sam Altman-run OpenAI on Monday, 26 September announced it is rolling out new voice and image capabilities in ChatGPT that can now help the AI chatbot see, hear and speak.

These capabilities offer a new, more intuitive type of interface by allowing you to have a voice conversation or show ChatGPT what you’re talking about, the company said in a statement.

“Voice mode and vision for chatGPT! really worth a try,” Altman posted on X.