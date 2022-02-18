Over 1 in 3 consumers never heard of metaverse: Report

"This is a helpful signal to temper short term expectations of the metaverse, and its potential impact on consumer's daily life," said Kyle Rees, senior director analyst.



"It will be exciting to see how meta-aware companies begin to make sense of next-generation technologies to bring new products, services and experiences to the world around us," he added.



Of those who at least know about the metaverse, 60 per cent have no opinion on it, and only 18 per cent are actually excited about it.



Meanwhile, 21 per cent say they're concerned about the impacts the metaverse might have.



"Even properly communicating business use cases around metaverse-adjacent concepts, such as AI and augmented reality, will go a long way in demystifying what is still largely an unknown technology to the everyday consumer," said Rees.