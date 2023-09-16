Pokemon GO launches in Hindi in India

The Pokemon Company (TPC), along with game developer Niantic, on Friday,15 September launched its mobile gaming application Pokemon GO in Hindi in India.

The Pokemon Company also decided to strengthen its commitment to the India market by renaming over 800 Pokemon in Hindi to make Pokemon even more relatable for fans.

Users can now visit the official Pokedex page to access the new Hindi names and will soon be able to search for information and details related to all Pokemon in Hindi.

"The Hindi version of Pokemon GO will promote inclusivity, encourage engagement, and enable more players to embark on their Pokemon GO adventures. Since the launch of the game in 2016, we have added over five lakh Pokestops across India and the company also has been organising several on-ground activations," said Omar Tellez, VP for Emerging Markets, Niantic, at the launch event.