PowerPoint co-creator Dennis Austin dies at 76

Dennis Austin, who co-created the PowerPoint software almost 36 years ago and which is still being used by millions, has passed away in the US.

Austin, 76, died of lung cancer that metastasised to the brain, reported The Washington Post.

Released in 1987 by software firm Forethought, PowerPoint was the digital successor to overhead projectors, “transforming the labour-intensive process of creating slides”.

The company released the software in 1987, and Microsoft bought the company just a few months later for $14 million. By 1993, PowerPoint was generating more than $100 million in sales. Microsoft integrated PowerPoint to its suite of Office products, including Word.

Austin served as PowerPoint’s primary developer from 1985 to 1996 when he retired.