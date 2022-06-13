Rare dinosaur 'egg-in-egg' found by DU researchers in MP

In the past, it was suggested that dinosaurs had a reproductive function similar to that of turtles and other reptiles, in contrast to the segmented reproductive tract of crocodiles and birds with separate regions of membrane and shell deposition, the statement said.



Although crocodiles have separate regions of shell membrane and mineralised shell deposition, they ovulate and release all the eggs simultaneously like turtles and other reptiles, as opposed to sequential ovulation of birds, which lay one egg at a time, it added.



The finding of ovum-in-ovo egg from a titanosaurid nest opens up the possibility that sauropod dinosaurs had an oviduct morphology similar to those of crocodiles or birds and they may have adapted to a mode of egg-laying characteristic of birds, said DU researcher Dr Harsha Dhiman, lead author of the paper.



Professor Guntupalli V R Prasad, who is the corresponding author of the published article, concurred with his colleague.



The new pathological egg is a rare and important find as no ovum-in-ovo egg was found in reptiles until now and as it brings out significant information on whether dinosaurs had a reproductive biology similar to that of turtles and lizards or their immediate cousins crocodiles and birds, he added.



The new find highlights the fact that central and western India hold great potential for dinosaur fossils which may offer important information on dinosaur oospecies diversity, nesting behaviour, and reproductive biology, the statement said.