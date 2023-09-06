Return of banned games like BGMI, Free Fire bad for Indian kids’ overall wellbeing: Experts

After almost several months of ban over national security reasons, a couple of Chinese games have returned to India in various formats and new avatars.

While it may bolster the online gaming industry, it has raised serious concerns about impacting the mental and physical well-being of children and young adults in the country.

South Korean video game developer Krafton’s Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the popular battle royale game that enthralled the country's gaming community, relaunched in May albeit with a government rider where it would be closely monitored every quarter for additional factors, including user harm and addiction.

The game has reportedly received the official approval from the Indian government to continue in the country, amassing millions of young users.