Scientists unlock 6th basic flavour—the signature taste of salt licorice candy!

US scientists found evidence of a the fifth basic taste — umami — in addition to sweet, sour, salty and bitter, eight decades after Japanese scientist Kikunae Ikeda first proposed it in the early 1900s.

Now, almost half a century later, researchers at the University of Southern California's Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences have found that the tongue responds to ammonium chloride through the same protein receptor that signals sour taste—which might mean we can detect six, rather than just five basic tastes!

And it is certainly somewhat of an acquired taste, as anyone not a lover of Scandinavian black licorice candy, aka salmiakki or salt licorice—often found in the shape of little black fish—can attest.

Because sal ammoniac, a rather pungent substance found in encrustations near volcanic fumaroles, in smoky coal seams, and in guano deposits, is rather distinctive.

Emily Liman, professor of biological sciences, speculates that the ability to taste what we now call ammonium chloride might have evolved to help organisms avoid eating harmful biological substances that have high concentrations of ammonium.

"Ammonium is found in waste products — think of fertiliser — and is somewhat toxic, so it makes sense we evolved taste mechanisms to detect it,” she said, in a paper published in the journal Nature.

It is, however, used in small doses in food too: it can be used to support bread yeast in baking, and adds crispness even to commercially prepared fried items like jalebi and samosa.