Shubhanshu Shukla’s mission stepping stone to ‘Gaganyaan’: Shashi Tharoor

On behalf of the Opposition, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor this morning, 18 August, Monday, expressed "how proud all Indians are" of Commander Shubhanshu Shukla's recent International Space Station (ISS) mission.

Calling it "a stepping stone to our nation's own human spaceflight programme [on] Gaganyaan," Tharoor said "Shukla's mission provided ISRO invaluable hands-on experience and data that cannot be replicated in simulations".

"His first-hand observations on pre-launch procedures, spacecraft systems, and the psychological and physiological effects of microgravity are crucial for de-risking and refining the Gaganyaan mission," the Congress MP from Thirvananthapuram said of Shukla's recent work as an astronaut.

While on the ISS, Shukla also took a stab at growing millets in space, which Tharoor noted, also contribute to Gaganyaan's trajectory going forward: "The numerous scientific experiments, including studies on human health in space and plant growth, provide technological and scientific validation which will directly help design the life support and medical systems for Gaganyaan," he said.

He added that Shukla's mission also helped test out Indian systems and protocols in space.