Sony's Aibo robot dogs get a second lease on life with new 'foster parent' program

Sony has launched a new "Aibo foster parent programme" for its ageing $2,900 Aibo robot dogs to ensure that even robot dogs are for life.

The programme will allow owners whose basic plans have been cancelled to donate them and then the company will check the condition and provide the necessary treatment to the Aibos and donate them to "Aibo foster parents" such as medical facilities, nursing care and other organisations.

With this programme, Sony aims to "make Aibo more sustainable" by providing the units a second home where they can get emotional support and more, the company said.