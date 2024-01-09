What space exploration missions await us in 2024?

In 2023, space exploration witnessed milestones like India's Chandrayaan-3, new space tourism developments and the launch of the Euclid space telescope.

Looking ahead, NASA's Artemis 2 aims for a lunar flyby in November 2024, a crucial step before Artemis 3 attempts a moon landing in 2025.

Multiple lunar landers, including NASA's CLPS initiatives and China's Chang'e 6, are also set to gather scientific data.

Other than that, more space missions are set to explore moons in our solar system and investigate and study asteroids.

2024 is also set for the launch of a significant number of low-orbit commercial space flights.