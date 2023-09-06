Spotify hopes to make in-app lyrics exclusive to premium subscribers

In a bid to woo more users to sign up for its paid services, Swedish music streaming company Spotify is testing to make in-app lyrics a premium-only feature.

Several Spotify users noticed that in-app lyrics, which pop up under the playing song, were locked away under a paywall.

Instead, they saw only a notification bubble saying, “Enjoy lyrics on Spotify Premium,” with a link to sign up. Spotify told The Verge the feature is currently in a testing phase.

“At Spotify, we routinely conduct a number of tests, some of those tests end up paving the way for our broader user experience and others serve only as an important learning,” C.J. Stanley, Spotify’s co-head of global communications, was quoted as saying.