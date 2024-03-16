Starship rocket will be on Mars in five years: Elon Musk

Controversial billionaire and SpaceX chief Elon Musk on Saturday said the huge starship Starship rocket, that aims to help land astronauts on the Moon in 2026, will be on Mars within five years.

Musk's aerospace company SpaceX this week successfully launched the third test flight of the 400-foot rocket, along with the Heavy booster. “Starship will be on Mars within 5 years,” the billionaire posted on X. The Tesla CEO also posted some images of the Starship rocket, saying “wild that this is a real picture”.