Telegram CEO Durov released on bail, but formally put under investigation

Pavel Durov, the founder and CEO of the encrypted messaging service Telegram, was released after paying a five-million-euro (about $5.6 million) bail, but he is required to report to the police twice a week, Paris Public Prosecutor Laure Beccuau said.

Durov is officially placed under investigation on six charges and he was prohibited from leaving France during the investigation, Beccuau added on Wednesday night, 28 August as reported by Xinhua news agency.

Durov was arrested by French Police at an airport outside Paris on Saturday night, 24 August.

Beccuau said on Monday, 26 August that the Telegram founder is accused of 12 criminal offences, including failing to act against Telegram users involved in cyberbullying, sharing pedophilic content and glorifying terrorism.

He added the arrest "comes in the context of a judicial investigation opened on July 8, 2024".

It also concerns "refusal to communicate, at the request of competent authorities, information or documents necessary for carrying out and operating interceptions allowed by law," the Paris prosecutor said.