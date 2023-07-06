Threads: Zuckerberg-Musk begin online battle before cage fight

After Meta launched Twitter-rival 'Threads', Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter-owner Elon Musk have started an online battle before their anticipated cage fight -- dubbed as the fight of the century.

Meta launched its 'Threads' application on Wednesday for Android and iOS users in 100 countries, which aims to challenge Twitter.

In response to a query posted by mixed martial artist Mike Davis on 'Threads', Zuckerberg said that he thinks there should be a public conversations app with more than one billion users on it.

"Twitter has had the opportunity to do this but hasn't nailed it. Hopefully we will," he added.

To this, Instagram head Adam Mosseri said," Whoa whoa whoa whoa. let's get through week one first..."