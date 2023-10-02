Tom Hanks warns fans about his AI version promoting dental plan, says "Have nothing to do with it"

Hollywood veteran Tom Hanks has warned his fans about a dental plan advertisement that is using an "AI version" of him.

Hanks took to Instagram over the weekend to inform his followers that he has nothing to do with the promotional campaign video.

"Beware!! There’s a video out there promoting some dental plan with an AI version of me. I have nothing to do with it,” the 67-year-old wrote alongside a screenshot of a computer-generated image of himself from the clip.