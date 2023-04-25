Twitter begins showing labels on tweets that violate its rules

Twitter on Tuesday said it has started placing labels to tweets that have been flagged for violating its rules, to reduce their visibility on the platform.



The micro-blogging platform said last week that it will apply labels to malicious tweets violating its policies.



"Censorship. Shadowbanning. Freedom of speech, not reach. Our new labels are now live," said Twitter.



The platform had earlier said that it was adding more transparency to the enforcement actions it takes on Tweets.