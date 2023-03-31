Twitter 'Verification for Organisations' now available globally

"Rather than relying on Twitter to be the sole arbiter of truth for which accounts should be verified, vetted organisations that sign up for Verified Organisations are in full control of vetting and verifying accounts they're affiliated with," it added.



Accounts, which are affiliated with the organisation, will receive an affiliate badge on their profile with the business's logo, and will also be featured on the organisation's Twitter profile, showing their connection.



"All organisations are vetted before they can join Verified Organisations," the company mentioned.