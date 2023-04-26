UAE's mission Hope captures first up-close images of Mars moon Deimos

"If there were carbon or organics, we would see spikes in specific wavelengths," EMM science lead Hessa Al Matroushi was quoted as saying.



Similar to the Earth's Moon, Deimos is tidally locked to Mars.



This means that always the same side of the moonlet is visible to any observations from a low Mars orbit or the planet's surface.



However, Hope's unusually high and elongated orbit, reaching more than 40,000 km above Mars' surface at its highest point, enabled it to observe Deimos from above and to image its farside, Al Matroushi explained.