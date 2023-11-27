Unsealed complaint says Meta gathered data of under-13s from Insta accounts

A newly unsealed court document from an ongoing federal lawsuit against Meta (formerly Facebook) alleged that the tech giant knowingly refused to shut down the majority of Instagram accounts of children under the age of 13 since at least 2019 while collecting their personal information without their parent’s consent, the media reported.

Meta has been accused of receiving over a million reports of under-13 users on Instagram from parents, friends and online community members between early 2019 and mid-2023 by 33 US state attorneys general, reports CNN.

However, “Meta disabled only a fraction of those accounts,” the complaint stated.

The federal complaint seeks court orders prohibiting Meta from engaging in the practices that the attorneys general claim are illegal.

As Meta allegedly hosts millions of teen and child users, civil penalties could total hundreds of millions of dollars. Most states seek fines ranging from $1,000 to $50,000 per violation, the report mentioned.

According to the lawsuit, the tech giant violated a number of state-based consumer protection statutes as well as the Children's Online Privacy Protection Rule (COPPA), which restricts companies from gathering personal information about children under the age of 13 without the consent of a parent.