US school system sues Meta, Google, Snap over mental crisis among students

Social media platforms have grown not just their user bases, but the frequency with which users use their platforms and the time each user spends on their platforms.



"Their growth is a product of choices they made to design and operate their platforms in ways that exploit the psychology and neurophysiology of their users into spending more and more time on their platforms," according to the lawsuit.



The lawsuit cited several issues on social media platforms, including the addictive "dopamine-triggering rewards" on each app, such as TikTok's 'For You' page, which leverages data about user activity to provide an endless stream of suggested content.