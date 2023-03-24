Webb telescope spots swirling, gritty clouds on remote planet

Within those clouds, Webb detected both larger and smaller silicate dust grains, which are shown on a spectrum.



"The finer silicate grains in its atmosphere may be more like tiny particles in smoke," noted co-author Beth Biller of the University of Edinburgh in Scotland. "The larger grains might be more like very hot, very small sand particles."



VHS 1256 b has low gravity compared to more massive brown dwarfs, which means that its silicate clouds can appear and remain higher in its atmosphere where Webb can detect them. Another reason its skies are so turbulent is the planet's age. In astronomical terms, it's quite young.