WhatsApp down: Users in India report messaging, status issues
The platform flags such incidents only when user reports spike well above the usual volume
WhatsApp, the popular Meta-owned messaging platform, suffered a major outage on Monday, 8 September, leaving thousands of users across India unable to send messages or upload status updates.
According to outage tracker Downdetector, more than 410 complaints were logged by 2:20 pm. Of these, 54 per cent related to server connection failures, 24 per cent to problems on the desktop version, and 22 per cent to glitches on the mobile app. The platform flags such incidents only when user reports spike well above the usual volume.
Frustrated users quickly turned to social media to share their woes. “Aunties and uncles sending good morning gifs in the WhatsApp GC — let me put this bag down and go to bed,” joked one user. Others kept it simple: “#WhatsApp is down!!” or “WhatsApp Web down?” with several replies confirming the disruption.
As of now, Meta has not issued an official statement explaining the outage.
This isn’t the first disruption this year. In April, WhatsApp went offline for hours, with Downdetector noting 81 per cent of users unable to send messages and 16 per cent reporting issues with the app overall. Earlier in February, the platform was hit by a massive global outage that knocked out messaging, calls, and WhatsApp Web access, with over 9,000 reports logged.
With IANS inputs
