WhatsApp down: Users in India report messaging, status issues

Frustrated users quickly turned to social media to share their woes. “Aunties and uncles sending good morning gifs in the WhatsApp GC — let me put this bag down and go to bed,” joked one user. Others kept it simple: “#WhatsApp is down!!” or “WhatsApp Web down?” with several replies confirming the disruption.

As of now, Meta has not issued an official statement explaining the outage.

This isn’t the first disruption this year. In April, WhatsApp went offline for hours, with Downdetector noting 81 per cent of users unable to send messages and 16 per cent reporting issues with the app overall. Earlier in February, the platform was hit by a massive global outage that knocked out messaging, calls, and WhatsApp Web access, with over 9,000 reports logged.

With IANS inputs