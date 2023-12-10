WhatsApp rolling out channel alerts, search messages by date features on Android

Meta-owned WhatsApp is rolling out a feature to search messages by date, channel alerts, and hidden navigation labels on Android.

According to WABetaInfo, these new features are presently available to some beta testers and will be rolling out to more users over the coming days.

The "channel alerts" feature was designed to improve the overall user experience for channel administrators by providing real-time insights about the suspension of their channels, along with the ability to restore the channel by sending a request to WhatsApp.

If someone owns a channel, the report noted that it would be worth opening “channel alerts” within the channel info screen to see if there is any violation.