WhatsApp users report media-sharing issues globally

Meta-backed WhatsApp users across several countries reported disruptions on Monday, with the messaging platform appearing to stumble particularly over multimedia sharing. Photos, videos, stickers, GIFs and other media files were reportedly slow to send, stuck during uploads or failing altogether.

According to outage-tracking platform Downdetector, reports began pouring in early Monday morning from users experiencing difficulties with the service.

Of the reported problems, around 41 per cent were related to messaging, while 40 per cent concerned the WhatsApp app itself and 13 per cent involved notifications, the tracker showed.

For many users, text messages continued to flow normally, creating a curious split in the service: conversations remained alive, but images and videos struggled to make their way through.

Users said photos and videos either took unusually long to upload or remained frozen in the chat window. In some cases, images appeared in conversations but continued displaying loading indicators, while others were prompted to retry the upload.