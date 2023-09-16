Why Facebook's efforts to stop Covid vaccine misinformation didn't work

The Covid-19 vaccine misinformation policies of Facebook, the world’s largest social media platform, were not effective in combating misinformation, and its overall design is more to blame for this rather than just algorithms, a new study has revealed.

The study, led by researchers at George Washington University in the US and published in the journal Science Advances, found that Facebook’s efforts were undermined by the core design features of the platform itself.

“To effectively tackle misinformation and other online harms, we need to move beyond content and algorithms to also focus on design and architecture,” said David Broniatowski, lead study author and an associate professor of engineering management and systems engineering.

The results show that removing content or changing algorithms can be ineffective if it doesn't change what the platform is designed to do — enabling community members to connect over common interests — in this case vaccine hesitancy, and find information that they are motivated to seek out, he explained.