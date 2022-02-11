Winning Twitter battles via pre-print studies harming evidence: Scientists

In the last two years, scientists around the world responded rapidly to Covid.



Within 10 months of the first confirmed case, the global science community released over 125,000 Covid-related scientific articles, of which more than 30,000 were hosted by preprint servers, reports claimed.



While some experts claim that Covid preprints are shorter and reviewed faster, others say that "non-peer-reviewed preprints have made it difficult to extract meaningful signals about reliable, cumulative scientific evidence from the noise of sometimes short-lived findings reported in a preprint".



The Wisconsin-Madison team stated that the preprints during Covid have increased the incidence of scientists discussing their findings or making common man aware of the condition, on online platforms such as Twitter, by just sharing a link.



While a hyperlink to a preprint article might seem like good-enough evidence to support a scientist's Tweet calling for people to wear masks, "but winning these short-term Twitter battles using questionable 'evidence'", may be wrong.