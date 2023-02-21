Wipro cuts salary offers to freshers awaiting onboarding; IT union NITES slams move as 'unfair'

IT sector employees union NITES has slammed the move, saying the decision is "unjust" and "goes against the principles of fairness and transparency". NITES has demanded that the management reconsiders its decision and engages in meaningful dialogue with the union to find a mutually beneficial solution.

Wipro, in a recent communication to candidates who have successfully completed Velocity training programme, said: "Like others in our industry we continue to assess global economies and customer needs which factor into our hiring plans. We appreciate your commitment and patience as we try to identify joining opportunities for you." Wipro went on to say that "currently we have certain project engineer roles available for recruitment with annual compensation of Rs 3.5 lakh. We would like to offer all our Velocity graduates in FY23 batch an opportunity to opt for these roles." When contacted on the issue, Wipro in response to an e-mail query said: "In light of the changing macro environment and, as a result, our business needs, we had to adjust our onboarding plans." "As we work to honor all outstanding offers made, this current offer creates an immediate opportunity for candidates to start their careers, build their expertise and acquire new skills - both through the interesting and innovative work that we do, as well as our extensive learning and development programmes," Wipro said.