X introduces government ID verification for premium users

Elon Musk-run X Corp has introduced government-ID-based verification checks for X premium users, as it aims to curb impersonation on its platform and doll out more benefits to them like “prioritised support”.

ID Verification is currently available in numerous countries and will soon be extended to include more, such as the European Union, European Economic Area (EEA), and the UK, according to the company.

The platform has collaborated with Israel-based company Au10tix for identity verification.

“X currently focuses on account authentication to prevent impersonation, and may explore additional measures, such as ensuring users have access to age-appropriate content and protecting against spam and malicious accounts, to maintain the integrity of the platform and safeguard healthy conversations,” according to X website.