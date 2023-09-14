X rival Bluesky reaches over 1 mn users

X (formerly Twitter) rival Bluesky has announced that the platform gained over one million users.

"We're grateful to the early users and developers who have helped us reach this point. Thank you for joining us early on this journey and helping test all aspects of the network before the open public launch. We’re excited for many more people to join soon," Bluesky said in a blogpost on Tuesday, 14 September.

Rose Wang, who works on strategy and operations for Bluesky, also shared a screenshot of the moment on X on reaching over a million users.

"1M users!!!," Wang said.

Moreover, the company said that its current focus is on preparing to open up and getting the network to a state that can support many more users.