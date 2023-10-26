X takes on WhatsApp, rolls out audio and video calls

In a bid to take on Meta-owned WhatsApp, Elon Musk-owned X Corp has started to roll out support for audio and video calls.

Several X users received a notification while opening the social media app that reads: “Audio and video calls are here!”

There’s also a new “Enable audio and video calling” toggle within the app’s settings. It says you can “turn the feature on and then select who you’re comfortable using it with,” reports The Verge.

"Early version of video and audio calling on X," posted Musk.

X teased users with a cryptic post saying “ready for it...?” before the new feature started appearing.

The new feature allows audio and video calls from people in your address book, people you follow, verified users, or all of the three options.