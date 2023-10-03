X testing game streaming, live shopping features

After a few hours, he streamed the Nightmare dungeon game on X in an almost 40-minute-long video.

"Testing video game streaming on X," Musk captioned the video.

Several users expressed their views on this development.

"Embarking on a journey with X live game streaming! It's a whole new world of gaming, and I can't wait to share my experiences with all of you. Expect some action-packed gaming sessions and interactive fun," a user wrote.

"This is gonna be my new favourite way to watch streams," another user said.

Separately, the company announced a new partnership with socialite Paris Hilton and her 11:11 Media company to begin experimenting with live shopping features.

According to Variety, Hilton has signed on to "create four original video content programs per year that include live-shopping features".