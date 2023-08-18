X will address shadowbanning soon, says Elon Musk

X owner Elon Musk on Thursday said he will soon take action on shadow banning accounts on his platform. Musk also apologised for delay in implementing the changes to stop shadowbanning.

Being shadowbanned means you're blocked or muted from the social media platform without being notified.

“Sorry it’s taking so long. There are so many layers of ‘trust & safety’ software that it often takes us hours to figure out who, how and why an account was suspended or shadowbanned,” the tech billionaire posted.

“A ground up rewrite is underway that simplifies the X codebase dramatically,” he informed the users.

Doge Designer posted that X is working on a feature which will allow users to see their account status.