Ayushmann Khurrana's fan gets lyrics of his song tattooed on her arm as token of love
The song 'Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho' seemed to have resonated with one of Ayushmann Khurrana's New York based fan Nabila so deeply that she tattooed it on her hand and tagged him on a social media post
Ayushmann's song 'Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho' from 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' instantly became a chartbuster when it was released.
The song was lapped up by fans and won various nominations.
The song seemed to have resonated with one of his New York based fan Nabila so deeply that she tattooed it on her hand and tagged him on a social media post.
Ayushmann who is currently shooting for Action Hero in London was truly overwhelmed by this gesture.
