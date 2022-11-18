Best people are staying, I'm not super worried: Musk says after reports of hundreds of employees quitting

Twitter's new owner Elon Musk has said that he is "not super worried" over the future of the social media giant as "the best people are staying", after hundreds of employees appeared to have left the company following a deadline by him that they commit to what he has dubbed a "hardcore Twitter 2.0" or quit.



Twitter fell into a pitless chaos after several employees appeared to have departed the company, which sent messages that it was closing its "office buildings" for the next few days.



"The best people are staying, so I'm not super worried," Musk tweeted in a response to a tweet by a user who said "What do people mean when they say Twitter is gonna shut down? Doesn't it kinda run itself? I feel like engineers are for changes not to just keep it running? I also don't know anything. Hey @elonmusk wanna do a Twitter space with me? Im confused."