Instagram rolls out longer uninterrupted Stories for users

In June, Instagram added support for longer Reels of up to 90 seconds, up from the previous 60 second-limit.



Meta-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram is also testing a new Stories layout that hides excessive posts.



Users can currently post 100 Stories at once. While this number should remain the same despite the change, users who have received the update must tap a "Show All" button to see the rest of the Stories.



Otherwise, Instagram jumps to the next person's Stories. This brings about a significant change in how Instagram Stories works.