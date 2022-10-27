Meta logs another revenue decline amid concerns over metaverse plans

Meta CFO David Wehner, however, said that some of the revenue decline is due to inflation.



In Q2 2022, the company's revenue was $28.82 billion, a one per cent decrease from $29.07 billion in the second quarter of 2021.



Facebook now has 1.98 billion daily active users and 2.96 billion monthly active users.



The company, which is busy reducing its workforce, has a headcount of 87,314 as of September 30, an increase of 28 per cent year-over-year.



Meta investors have called on the company to reduce its workforce by at least 20 per cent and stop making investments in metaverse.



In a sharp criticism of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Altimeter Capital Chair and CEO Brad Gerstner said that the social network needs to reduce more headcounts and stop spending too much on metaverse to get its "mojo back".